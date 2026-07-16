Snipes Pro Breaking Tour, Silverback & Footworkerz present

SPIN CONTROL USA JAM

With DJs:

Quantum

Flow

Spin Control USA Jam brings the tour back home to the San Francisco Bay Area and continues the journey toward the Spin Control World Final in Tokyo, Japan.

This event features three battle categories with major opportunities on the line: the Adult 2vs2 winners will receive a fully sponsored trip to Tokyo, while the FootWorkerZ champion will earn a trip to the FootWorkerZ World Finals in Toronto. Cash prizes, trophies, and Spin Control gear will also be awarded across the Adult 2vs2, Youth 2vs2, and FootWorkerZ battles.

Whether you're stepping onto the floor or coming to represent the Bay, Spin Control USA Jam is one San Francisco breaking event you won't want to miss.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/09-19a.html

Watch and listen:

Spin Control USA Jam: https://youtu.be/ViLAzAsxcQk

Spin Control USA Jam: https://youtu.be/xBBbVHFxs7o

Spin Control Japan Jam: https://youtu.be/YduNvLJh2fw

break competition. hiphop.

11:30am - 7pm.

all ages.

$16 advance;

$23 door.