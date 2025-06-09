Snipes Pro Breaking Tour presents

SPIN CONTROL USA JAM

Get ready for an adrenaline-charged celebration of breaking culture at the Spin Control USA Jam, part of the internationally recognized Snipes Pro Breaking Tour. This event brings together some of the best competitive breakers from around the world, battling head-to-head with explosive footwork, dynamic freezes, and gravity-defying power moves -- all set to the backdrop of hard-hitting breakbeats, funk, hiphop, and soul. Expect an electric atmosphere, live DJ sets spinning vinyl classics and underground gems, and a raw, authentic showcase of athleticism, creativity, and style. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the scene, this is an unforgettable chance to experience breaking at its highest level, up close and live!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/09-06a.html

Watch and listen:

Spin Control USA Jam: https://youtu.be/xBBbVHFxs7o

Spin Control Japan Jam: https://youtu.be/YduNvLJh2fw

break competition. hiphop.

noon - 6pm.

all ages.

$12 limited advance;

$13 after;

$20 door.