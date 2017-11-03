Performing Live:

SPITE -- https://www.facebook.com/spitecult

BODY SNATCHER -- https://www.facebook.com/bodysnatcherfl

IAM -- https://www.facebook.com/iamtxmusic

WOLF KING -- https://www.facebook.com/wolfkinghc

I feel bad for whomever inspires Spite's music because when I listen to Spite, the prevailing thought is: \"Who the hell pissed off this guy?\".\"This guy\" is Spite lead vocalist Darius Tehrani, ringleader of the angriest band to come out of the Bay Area in a long time. In a genre often criticized for generic vocals and lack of emotion, Spite is an unholy, bone-chilling example of heavy music done right. Spawned as a side project from members of other bands (She's An Animal, Aethere...), Spite has taken off, following up its debut EP \"Misery\" with a self-titled full length album last December. The formula is simple: Low-tuned, heavily syncopated rhythms are splintered by high-pitched eerie single-string leads from guitarists Alex Tehrani and Lucas Garrigues. Bassist Stephen Mallory and drummer Cody Fuentes strengthen the low end of the band's sonic onslaught. This sets the stage for Tehrani to emit a myriad of vocalizations that are much more torture chamber than vocal booth. Tehrani is the star of the show - his standard range seems to exceed human capability, and his affinity for maniacal laughter and bloodcurdling yells keep things fresh and diverse. He's deathcore's Daryl Palumbo, and he's a huge reason for Spite's rise.

metal.

doors @ 7:30pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/544346612573892/

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2017/11-02d.html

Watch and listen:

Spite: Kill Or Be Killed: http://youtu.be/CKsMmMMTXV0