Spooktacular Pumpkin Walk

<p>Carve your own pumpkin (tools available for use 3:00-5:00pm); and then stroll the park of flickering jack-o-lanterns! </p>

<p>Bring a flashlight for you and an LED candle for your pumpkin. </p>

<p>Wear your Halloween costume. Bring a food bank donation to help others. </p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-large wp-image-15632' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Poster-Pumpkin-Spooktacular-at-Reiswig-2017-791x1024.jpg' alt='' width='640' height='829' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Poster-Pumpkin-Spooktacular-at-Reiswig-2017-791x1024.jpg 791w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Poster-Pumpkin-Spooktacular-at-Reiswig-2017-232x300.jpg 232w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Poster-Pumpkin-Spooktacular-at-Reiswig-2017-768x994.jpg 768w' sizes='(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px' /></p>