Spooktacular Halloween event

<p>The Regional District of Central Okanagan is taking the popular <em><strong>Spooktacular</strong> </em>to Reiswig Regional Park this year! For the first time, the 2016 event is in collaboration with the District of Lake Country, the Lake Country Fire Department and the Lake Country Lions Club.</p>

<p>Regional Parks and the District of Lake Country invite you to this free community Halloween event! Bring a carved pumpkin, a flashlight and a donation for the Lake Country Food Bank to the Spooktacular Pumpkin Walk at <a href='http://r20.rs6.net/tn.jsp?f=001smPzftrDGqfQ7HdjqERN3VEv_LYPefl9LzYOfhElqbvCbiQt87xUE2kj0VhD4xgfPsbKCa2iVJhlLH9fE8oX-BJJfGVXIb4duAMF5tTtQlBToXRRsNp_d1C2z4E8-gR-Hd7LTrnAkNKr9PreNBvNZeXCU-_sIEnzrztm-v4zcgHkr8ShWG_tu_91jiW8oZPHCQ4-n5uB6T3mnARzHaUM5f6Tk8lIALFG0RTS-hpTN2iogy2zPJguOn_J7g8niLsBufLIdzyMIkaODbPlM60pxxLC2uspsWj2&c=pkyo2CrQ67mC54cXB1x9MdtyyWPrdzv6zhMsTiDIY0V4oAhj6Q4E1w==&ch=PvqspYUJRhv_wtVq1Ef1UmP3OTigBLbn_sBduK3YqaE-JbCqmIrERg=='>Reiswig Regional Park </a>in Lake Country.</p>

<p>The fun, family event is <strong>Monday Oct 31st from 4:00pm – 8:30pm</strong>. The Reiswig Regional Park is located at 3510 Woodsdale Rd. in Lake Country, adjacent to Beasley Park located at 3450 Woodsdale Rd.</p>

<p>Parking is limited, so please carpool. Overflow Parking is available at Woodsdale Tennis Courts (3724 Woodsdale Rd)- watch for signage and flag personnel. Drive with caution and watch for pedestrians — especially children in costumes.</p>

<p>FREE Shuttle bus service is available from George Elliot Secondary School with the first bus leaving the school parking lot at 5:00pm and the last one leaving the park entrance at 8:50pm. There will even be a prize draw for those taking the shuttle service.</p>

<p>The Lions Club of Lake Country is serving up hot dogs and hot chocolate and donations received will go to the Okanagan Rail Trail Initiative.</p>

<p>Here is the schedule of events for the evening:</p>

<p>4:00-5:00 pm – Drop off your pumpkin with a L.E.D. tea light at Reiswig Regional Park</p>

<p>5:00-8:00 pm – Walk paths lit by Jack-o-lanterns at Reiswig.</p>

<p>6:30-8:00 pm – Hot dogs and Hot Chocolate around the bonfire at Beasley Park</p>