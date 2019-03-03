Springtime Yoga + Brunch
SUNDAY FLOW YOGA + HEALTHY BRUNCH
MARCH 3rd
Sunday Flow Yoga w/ Catherine Cooke & Angela Sealy
+ Healthy Vegan Brunch w/ Sharon from Toast Barcelona Catering
@ Yoga con Gracia (Espacio Alegre).
AGENDA:
11:30-13h - Flow Yoga Class with Angela & Catherine
13-14h - Brunch by Toast Barcelona Catering
ADDRESS:
Yoga con Gracia
C/ Alegre de D'alt, 55 3A
PRICE:
22€ Yoga+Brunch combo or 12€ for brunch only
T-Mes holders join yoga for free
>>>Email angela@lilayogamassage.com to reserve your space
>>>RSVP required & pre-pay is encouraged
OUR MENU:
- Kimchi rice salad | fresh spinach leaves | mixed nuts | creamy sesame based dressing
- Rye toasts | artichoke cream | balsamic vinegar | alfalfa bean sprouts
- Roasted sweet red bell pepper dip
- Hummus | oven roasted carrots | Middle Eastern spices
- Palitos to go with the dips
- Date and coconut energy bars (sugar-free)
- 'No-reeses' peanut and chocolate bars (sugar-free)
- Vegan nutella
- Tea & infused water
Find out more about or chef Sharon at https://www.toastbarcelona.com/
https://www.facebook.com/events/1090146161193712/