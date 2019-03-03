Springtime Yoga + Brunch

SUNDAY FLOW YOGA + HEALTHY BRUNCH

MARCH 3rd

Sunday Flow Yoga w/ Catherine Cooke & Angela Sealy

+ Healthy Vegan Brunch w/ Sharon from Toast Barcelona Catering

@ Yoga con Gracia (Espacio Alegre).

AGENDA:

11:30-13h - Flow Yoga Class with Angela & Catherine

13-14h - Brunch by Toast Barcelona Catering

ADDRESS:

Yoga con Gracia

C/ Alegre de D'alt, 55 3A

PRICE:

22€ Yoga+Brunch combo or 12€ for brunch only

T-Mes holders join yoga for free

>>>Email angela@lilayogamassage.com to reserve your space

>>>RSVP required & pre-pay is encouraged

OUR MENU:

- Kimchi rice salad | fresh spinach leaves | mixed nuts | creamy sesame based dressing

- Rye toasts | artichoke cream | balsamic vinegar | alfalfa bean sprouts

- Roasted sweet red bell pepper dip

- Hummus | oven roasted carrots | Middle Eastern spices

- Palitos to go with the dips

- Date and coconut energy bars (sugar-free)

- 'No-reeses' peanut and chocolate bars (sugar-free)

- Vegan nutella

- Tea & infused water

Find out more about or chef Sharon at https://www.toastbarcelona.com/

https://www.facebook.com/events/1090146161193712/