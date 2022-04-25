Sprng Frml '22

Performing Live:

HEAR IN COLOR -- https://www.facebook.com/hearincolor

GREYXEYES -- https://www.facebook.com/greyxeyesmusic

BULLY WEST -- https://www.facebook.com/bullywest

ROTTERDAM -- https://www.facebook.com/rotterdamband

DND

PAPERS -- https://www.facebook.com/papersinthebay

trew

INTENTION TREMOR

6 SPEED SUPERNOVA -- https://www.facebook.com/6speedsupernova

SINISISTER

Featuring the best new rock talent from around the Bay Area. This show will be your chance to say you saw them before they made it big!

rock.

5pm - 11:30pm.

all ages.

$12 advance;

$15 day of show.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/536381021155163/

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/04-24.html