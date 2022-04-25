Sprng Frml '22

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Performing Live:

HEAR IN COLOR -- https://www.facebook.com/hearincolor

GREYXEYES -- https://www.facebook.com/greyxeyesmusic

BULLY WEST -- https://www.facebook.com/bullywest

ROTTERDAM -- https://www.facebook.com/rotterdamband

DND

PAPERS -- https://www.facebook.com/papersinthebay

No title

trew

INTENTION TREMOR

6 SPEED SUPERNOVA -- https://www.facebook.com/6speedsupernova

SINISISTER

Featuring the best new rock talent from around the Bay Area. This show will be your chance to say you saw them before they made it big!

rock.

5pm - 11:30pm.

all ages.

$12 advance;

$15 day of show.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/536381021155163/

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/04-24.html

Concerts & Live Music, This & That
