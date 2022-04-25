Sprng Frml '22
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
HEAR IN COLOR -- https://www.facebook.com/hearincolor
GREYXEYES -- https://www.facebook.com/greyxeyesmusic
BULLY WEST -- https://www.facebook.com/bullywest
ROTTERDAM -- https://www.facebook.com/rotterdamband
DND
PAPERS -- https://www.facebook.com/papersinthebay
INTENTION TREMOR
6 SPEED SUPERNOVA -- https://www.facebook.com/6speedsupernova
SINISISTER
Featuring the best new rock talent from around the Bay Area. This show will be your chance to say you saw them before they made it big!
rock.
5pm - 11:30pm.
all ages.
$12 advance;
$15 day of show.
RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/536381021155163/
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/04-24.html
Info
credits