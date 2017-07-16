Stanton Lanier concert fundraiser for Old Friends Canada

<p>Old Friends Canada, a Lake Country-based horse rescue organization is hosting a fundraiser this Saturday July 15th from 6 pm to 9 pm at Apple Flats on 2315 Davidson Road. </p>

<p>The fundraiser event features a concert by the Musician of Peace, Stanton Lanier, as well as a barbecue and silent auction. </p>

<p>Demonstrations by both the rescue horses and the Lake Country Agility Dogs will be part of this event. </p>

<p><a href='https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/stanton-lanier-in-concert-at-old-friends-canada-tickets-33684092026?aff=es2'>Tickets are $30 through Eventbrite</a> and children get in free accompanied by an adult.</p>

