Star Crash: A Monthly Synthpop Event

Performing Live:

HOST BODIES -- https://www.hostbodies.com/

HUGO R.A. PARIS -- http://www.hugoparismusic.com/

MAYA SONGBIRD -- https://mayasongbird.bandcamp.com/

With DJs:

Vice Reine

Live Visuals by:

trew

Fetz

From deep innerspace... STAR CRASH is back. A monthly synthpop soiree featuring a prismatic panoply of live electronic musicians & creators from the Bay Area & beyond. Synthpop, indie dance, indie pop, electropop, synth rock, darkwave, electroclash, synthwave/popwave... all are fair game in this Neo Synth Glam Wave. Wear all your sparkles, neon, LED finery and space disco attire you've been waiting forever to take out on the town!

This month's star players bringing you dance floor decadence:

Host Bodies (SF) - A live electronic duo based in San Francisco. Their sound often defies genre - guitar solos over dance music, rap vocals over lush beats, harmonic synths over groovy bass loops - with high energy, big emotion, and raw creativity throughout.

Hugo R.A. Paris (Portland) - Born and raised in the South of France, Hugo R.A. Paris creates finely crafted live hardware electronic music with a unique focus on expressivity and emotion. His engaging, exploratory approach to techno takes the listener on an uplifting journey.

Maya Songbird (Oakland) - A flamboyant songstress, born in the historical Castro District of SF (now based in Oakland), who sings of sex, love, and living life regally through everyday expression. Electro funk, disco and house beats and Maya's sassy and soulful vocal stylings send a clear message... you should be dancing!

synthpop. electro pop. indie dance.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$15.

https://www.facebook.com/starcrashsf

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/08-26d.html