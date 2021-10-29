Star Crash: Halloween

Performing Live:

With DJs:

Vice Reine

Live Visuals:

Fetz A/V

We are not alone. From across the galaxy... STAR CRASH is back for the Halloween edition of our monthly synthpop spectacular - featuring live electronic musicians & creators from the Bay Area & beyond. Synthpop, indie dance, indie pop, electropop, space techno, darkwave, electroclash, synth rock, synthwave/popwave... all are fair game in this Neo Synth Glam Wave. Halloween costumes strongly encouraged - or wear the sparkles, neon, LED finery and space disco attire you've been waiting forever to take out on the town.

trew

This month's star players bringing you dance floor decadence:

Slope114 - A live SF house music duo (now based in Sacramento) made up of Dmitri SFC on synthesizers & drum machines, and Elise Gargalikis performing live vocals with loopers. Uplifting and groovetastic, with a sound that's both classic and fresh, these veterans of the underground club scene will be beaming you straight to the dance floor dimension.

Quiet Domino - Mark Nelsen is a Bay Area based indietronica artist who blends the eclectic influences of city life into dreamy songs with sophisticated themes and danceable beats.

Containher - April Gee is a San Jose-based artist, vocalist and electronic music producer that weaves transcendental sci-fi dreams into indie electro pop that scintillates with warmth and emotion.

Five Night Multipass:

Admission for one to every one of DNA Lounge's Halloween parties! This ticket admits one person to seven parties over five nights: Sequence, Star Crash, All Hallow's Eve, Booootie, Technolatry, So Stoked and Death Guild! (Note: one person, five nights. This does not get five people into one party on the same night, or any other combination.)

synthpop. electro pop. indie dance.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

Gen. Adm.: $12 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 day of show;

Five Night Multipass: $80.

Watch and listen:

Slope114: Love My Self: http://youtu.be/udqh-r0bGWQ

Quiet Domino: Metropelium: http://youtu.be/nujk36uP5_s

Containher: The Seams: http://youtu.be/LVPNnQsKdzM

Halloween Five Night Multipass: http://youtu.be/W9R1ecRmvV0