Star Crash: Chroma Sea + Host Bodies

Performing Live:

CHROMA SEA

HOST BODIES

NOLA SHADE

With DJ:

Huffy

Live visuals by:

Fetz A/V

Star Crash Presents... an evening of LIVE indie psychedelic electronic bliss, featuring:

Chroma Sea: An audiovisual project based in San Francisco. Together the duo blends rhythms inspired by 90's downtempo, IDM, and drum and bass with ethereal pads and reverb-drenched guitars to create a unique and hypnotic live experience. Band members Paul and Mike say, \"We're inspired by old video games and creating little digital worlds through our visuals (escapism), and sea life, collecting cds, evoking energy and emotion through art that you can connect with.\"

Host Bodies: A live electronic duo based in San Francisco. Their sound often defies genre; guitar solos over dance music, rap vocals over lush beats, harmonic synths over groovy bass loops - with high energy, big emotion, and raw creativity throughout.

Nola Shade: An electronic musician inspired by dance music, horror films and drag who mashes their influences together into something weird and fun. They veer between ambient, pop and techno, always aiming to push the sound as far as it can go.

indie electronic. downtempo. chillwave. techno pop.

doors @ 8:30pm;

show @ 9pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/08-23d.html

Watch and listen:

Chroma Sea: World Wide Web: https://youtu.be/zRLFMLuUsj4

Host Bodies: Hourglass: https://youtu.be/neLMWtX7B0k