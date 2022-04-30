Star Crash: Glass Spells

Performing Live:

GLASS SPELLS -- https://www.glassspells.com/

TERABYTE -- https://www.terabytemusic.com/

PONYSKULL -- https://www.ponyskull.com/

With DJs:

Vice Reine

Visuals by: Fetz A/V

Glass Spells is Anthony Ramirez (Bass / Synthesizers) and Tania Costello (Vocals). Glass Spells have won the attention of many by their nostalgic synth-driven sound with a modern twist, incorporating several elements from Indie, post punk, and modern electronic to create rhythms that will not get out of your head.

Terabyte is Terra Marotz, a producer, singer and songwriter from Northwestern Montana based in Los Angeles. Those who have followed Terabyte know she crafts a distinctive and genre-bending flavor of music that is more an essence or energy than a narrative. Combining elements of hyper pop, disco revival, trap, and dubstep, Terabyte's energetic and psychedelic audio journey combines elements of what could possibly be referred to as \"future ballad\" with the more subliminal and hypnotic stylings of pure dance music.

Ponyskull: One girl, two synths, and a drum machine. Her heartfelt songs are true confessions of finding (or losing) herself in San Francisco. Inspired by everything 80s, she blends her singer-songwriter sensibilities with her New Wave aesthetic in a way that's honest and vulnerable, yet catchy and danceable. On her album \"Ponyfoal\", spiky, textured electro elements punctuate her impassioned vocals and evoke a punky, daydreaming spirit of wistful girlhood and self discovery.

synthpop. electro pop. indie dance.

9pm - 2:30am.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/04-29d.html

Watch and listen:

Glass Spells: Shattered: https://youtu.be/0P5i5Zt3OlY

Terabyte: Pleasure Center: https://youtu.be/TcW2YVItY8k

Ponyskull: What You Don't Know: https://youtu.be/7SdipCgjS4o

Vice Reine: Aquaerium: https://youtu.be/r8QxForMJho