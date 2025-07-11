Star Crash: Halou + Quentel The Cryptid

Performing Live:

HALOU

QUENTEL THE CRYPTID

VICE REINE

With DJ:

COLORBLOCK

Live visuals by:

Fetz A/V

Deerly beloved, the time has come... Let us beam up together to the planet Star Crash - A synth-centric soiree from the other side of space. This edition of the show is on the moodier, surrealist side of the Star Crash spectrum, with live performances by:

Halou: A name that hums like a half-remembered whisper from the fog-drenched streets of San Francisco, emerged in the late '90s as part trip-hop shadow, part dreampop shimmer, all restless invention. Conjured by Ryan and Rebecca Coseboom, with the spectral engineer Count lurking in the mix, their debut, We Only Love You (1998), felt like stumbling into a midnight diner where the jukebox plays only echoes of 4AD's golden age. After an enigmatic hiatus from 2004-2017, Halou returned in 2019 with Brutalism For Lovers. Today, they remain in constant reinvention, a riddle wrapped in reverb, forever teasing the edge of what music might mean if you let it drift just out of reach.

Quentel The Cryptid: An audio-visual syndicate based in Northern California. Haunting melodic hooks and expansive arrangements rise from atmospheric washes of intricate sound design and psychedelia framed against a backdrop of dark emo-tinged alt-pop songs. A multimedia live show featuring surrealist storytelling, performance art, and a developed universe of bizarre characters make for an immersive and nuanced experience. Fans of David Firth (Salad Fingers), Don't Hug Me I'm Scared, David Lynch, and dark comic books will find tons to explore in this multifaceted and expansive project.

Vice Reine: SF-based duo (and married couple) Remi X and DJEJ are longtime fixtures of the Bay Area synth scene - and the creators of Star Crash. Hypnotic, aquatic, sci-fi, techno-tinged glam synthpop with an ever-evolving sound and glittering fantasy aesthetic.

synthpop. trip-hop. dreampop. alt-pop.

doors @ 8:30pm;

show @ 9pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/12-12d.html

Watch and listen:

Halou: Assassination: https://youtu.be/aEpcwoG294Y

Quentel the Cryptid: Blue Flowers: https://youtu.be/-dOY3JUFfGU

Vice Reine: Aquaerium: https://youtu.be/r8QxForMJho