Star Crash: Lau + Vice Reine

Performing Live:

LAU (Barcelona)

VICE REINE

ROOTING FOR YOU (FKA Jonah Sun)

FETZ A/V (EP release)

With DJ:

Barbary Ghost

Live visuals by:

trew

Fetz A/V

Digital dreams becoming reality... welcome to Star Crash. A synthpop soiree from the other side of space, featuring live performances, live visuals, and a synth-centric dance party. Hear: Synthpop, synthwave, indie dance, indie pop, electropop, synth rock, darkwave, electroclash... all are fair game in this Neo Synth Glam Wave.

Wear: your most futuristic fits, extra-terrestrial ensembles, sparkling space disco attire, galactic garb, and lit-up LED finery.

LAU: (SF Debut) Laura Fares aka LAU is an Argentinean singer, songwriter, drummer, producer and prominent figure in the Synthwave and Retrowave scenes, currently based in Barcelona. Her music blends Retrowave and Synthpop with a strong 80s influence.

Vice Reine: SF-based duo (and married couple) Remi X and DJEJ are longtime fixtures of the Bay Area synth scene - and the creators of Star Crash. Hypnotic, aquatic, sci-fi, techno-tinged glam synthpop with an ever-evolving sound and glittering fantasy aesthetic.

Rooting For You: (FKA Jonah Sun) A new project from singer songwriter/producer Andrew Solis. With an arsenal of analog synths and a well of emotions, Rooting For You creates captivating and moody songs with dreamy instrumentals and heartfelt lyrics. The goal is to make you feel something. Even if only for a short moment.

Fetz A/V: Birthday celebration and EP release! An analog soul in a digital daze. Fetz A/V is a producer & visual artist based in the SF Bay Area. Their \"chiptech\" (chiptune/techno/house) sound is inspired by and created with vintage synths, drum machines, Gameboys, Nintendos, sci-fi, sonic artifacts, and 8bit/video games.

synthpop. electro pop. new wave. synthwave.

doors @ 8:30pm;

show @ 9pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/04-18d.html

Watch and listen:

Lau: Give Her Your Love: https://youtu.be/WejvD6sDLVI

Vice Reine: Aquaerium: https://youtu.be/r8QxForMJho

Rooting For You: Bones: https://youtu.be/7sC1AEqIZQ4