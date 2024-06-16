Star Crash: Ovrgrwn + Camp Crush + Vice Reine

Performing Live:

OVRGRWN

CAMP CRUSH

VICE REINE

With DJ:

Trademarx

Live visuals by:

Fetz A/V & AntonTesh

It started as a dream... it became a fantastic adventure. Star Crash is back with a summer smash synth pop spectacular featuring live performances with live visuals and a synth-centric dance party. Wear all your sparkles, neon, Led finery and space disco attire for this far out soiree from the other side of the galaxy.

trew

Ovrgrwn: Blending the synthscapes of ‘80s film scores with contemporary indie pop, San Francisco-based duo Ovrgrwn has developed a sound that is richly atmospheric, sweetly melodic, and frequently willing to tap into its dark side.

Camp Crush: SF debut! Camp Crush is a New Wave duo out of Portland, OR. Formed in 2017 by singer/keyboardist Jen Deale and drummer Chris Spicer, the husband-and-wife band launched onto the northwest music scene with their vocal-forward synth-rich pop tunes and dynamic live performance. Inspired by bands like The Cure, New Order, Berlin and Blondie, the duo continues to evolve, bridging influences of the past and modern day pop sounds.

Vice Reine: A hypnotic glam sci-fi synthpop duo from SF.

synthpop. electro pop. new wave. synthwave.

doors @ 8:30pm;

show @ 9pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/06-15d.html

Watch and listen:

Ovrgrwn: Wasteland: https://youtu.be/Coc0qjmA-aQ

Camp Crush: Shadows: https://youtu.be/AYvGk8RKJuE

Vice Reine: Aquaerium: https://youtu.be/r8QxForMJho