Star Crash: The Brightest Moon: A Synth-Centric Benefit

Performing Live:

CBLS

MOONLUST

JAH'S TIN

With:

Vice Reine DJs

Visuals:

Fetz A/V

A night of dancing; a celebration of life. StarCrash and Balanced Breakfast present a one-of-a-kind evening of electronic music, with all proceeds going to the Alzheimer's Association, dedicated to those who have been affected by the disease. Jam out to heartfelt emotional melodic beats, and laugh/cry/dance with us into the deep moonlit hours... all for a great cause.

trew

CBLS: (pronounced Cables) A San Francisco-based live electronic trio that formed in 2019. The group bonded over their shared musical passion to create a project influenced by deep house, melodic house, indie electronic, indie dance, synth wave/synth pop, and more. In 2021, they released their debut EP, performed their first gig, and hosted a weekly residency at SF's Boom Boom Room with the 'CBLS Collective' series for an entire year, featuring dozens of local electronic acts.

Moonlust: Bay Area producer, saxophonist, and baritone guitarist Aeon Lucian joins forces with electric harpist Starla Islas to make this brand-new soul house / indie dance duo. The music is high-energy and danceable. It captures a hypnotically moody vibe generated by deep synth textures and low sensual bass-y vocals, surrounded by layered lush harmonies and driving rhythmic harp and guitar.

Aeon and Starla are music festival junkies who've taken their musical cues from the likes of Monolink, Forester, and Parra for Cuva. They pair beats that make you dance with lyrics that make your heart ache, all rolled into a livetronica presentation that is wild and immersive on stage and in the studio. (You may know them from their other project, Great Highway)

Jah's Tin: Channeling transmissions from the spaces in between, Jah's Tin has been creating immersive soundscapes and beautifully sculpted songs since 2012 and has worked on numerous projects including film scores, audio production and visualizations while creating and improvising live sets for SF's Resident Electronic Monthly. Their style goes deep into an eclectic mix of styles, including Rock, Dub, Roots and Neo Psychedelia. Jah's Tin's live performance combines musical performance and improvisation with large screen video projections, summoning images of land and sea to guide you through portals to the spaces in between.

synthpop.

doors @ 8:30pm;

show @ 9pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/09-21d.html

Watch and listen:

Cbls: Sarah Toned In: https://youtu.be/4gGtguHmf10

Jahs Tin: Automa: https://youtu.be/-UyDKHvmC2k