STEVIE STONE + TWISTED INSANE

Main Room:

Stevie Stone

Twisted Insane

Statik G

JL

Locksmith

JWell

King Delane

Def Devyne

Nebakaneza

trew

This is going to be one of the biggest independent hiphop tours of 2022. Stevie Stone has assembled an all star lineup of headliner level acts for this tour.

Mere weeks before leaving his hometown of Columbia, Missouri, to attend a junior college in Iowa on a basketball scholarship, Stephen Williams stepped off the stage at his first ever performance and decided to forgo his full ride in pursuit of a career in rap. Sacrificing the security of his collegiate path was a bold leap of faith that led to Stevie's first tour with label mate Tech N9ne in 2009 and eventual signage to Strange Music in 2011. Stevie Stone was signed to Tech N9ne's Strange music for 10 years before leaving to start his own record label Ahdasee Records. Stevie's intense bars married with gravelly melodies have solidified Stevie as a staple in countless nationwide tours.

Twisted Insane raps in the Chopper style of rap, a very fast-paced style that originated in the Midwestern United States, but he also crosses the line into sinister Horrorcore. Often compared to fellow artists Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Twista and Busta Rhymes, he clearly stands out with his own unique style. He has amassed a massive cult following in the dark underground, by those who can appreciate his incredible rapping speed and verbal ability.

Locksmith has been featured on Shade45 and Sway In The Morning several times, and is known as one of the best lyricist and freestylers out there today.

JL B Hood is a Kansas City Native and former Strange Music Artist. He is a billboard charting artist that has collaborated & toured with Stevie Stone.

Staik G is very well known in the underground underground Hip Hop scene, and has done over 30 tours in the last 8 years.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/05-06.html

Watch and listen:

Stevie Stone: Another Level: http://youtu.be/uOWcS4tENeM

Twisted Insane The Chop Shop: http://youtu.be/wSQs1o5ixeg

hiphop. rap. horrorcore. chopper.

7pm - midnight.

21+ with ID.

$23 advance;

$30 day of show.