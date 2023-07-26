Performing Live:

STOMACH BOOK -- https://www.instagram.com/stomachbook66/

RURAL INTERNET -- https://twitter.com/rurallnternet

CRASH BLOSSOMS -- https://twitter.com/saturnultra

Since 2021, Vivian Weeks has been spilling her guts as Stomach Book: a noisy, rambunctious Diy emo project with pop sensibilities and a flair for the dramatic. Her flair mixes the maximalist production of various bedroom artists such as Black Dresses and Kenshi Yonezu with the grit of midwest emo and the pop sensibilities and cabaret aesthetics of My Chemical Romance all underneath a loud, fierce intensity.

Rural Internet is a trans-national, all-trans and genre-transcendent band consisting of rapper ZombAe, multi-instrumentalist bedroom singer Starri and pop producer/vocalist Doin' Fine. Together they form a combination of the heaviest sides of Edm, Hip Hop, Indie Rock and Metal in one poppy slurry that caught attention of the music industry. This is the first time the full band has toured!

Crash Blossoms are an all-star team of various queer folk on the internet, mostly uniting in their love of rap music and uncompromising experimentalism. There are no bounds, no limits, not countries, not scenes and especially not whatever people have to say. Crash Blossoms exists, and will continue to thrive as the collective grows.

indie. emo. pop. hiphop.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/07-25d.html

Watch and listen:

Saturnultra: Olympiad: https://youtu.be/IR_mBR5qTqI