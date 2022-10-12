Stoned Level
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Vital & Olympus present
STONED LEVEL
Above DNA:
Stoned Level
Glasspvck
Khvng
Trnds
Quinlo
Stoned Level is 22 year old producer from Laval, Quebec. He has been producing dubstep 3 years now but music has been his passion since he started attending to shows in 2012. Drawing from influences like Svdden Death and Kompany, Stoned Level brings listeners into a hectic and heavy world of riddim dubstep. Expect a night of guttural drops with bass that will shake you to your core.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/12-09d.html
riddim. dubstep.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$15, $20 limited advance;
$25 after.
