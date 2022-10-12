Vital & Olympus present

STONED LEVEL

Above DNA:

Stoned Level

Glasspvck

Khvng

Trnds

Quinlo

Stoned Level is 22 year old producer from Laval, Quebec. He has been producing dubstep 3 years now but music has been his passion since he started attending to shows in 2012. Drawing from influences like Svdden Death and Kompany, Stoned Level brings listeners into a hectic and heavy world of riddim dubstep. Expect a night of guttural drops with bass that will shake you to your core.

trew

riddim. dubstep.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15, $20 limited advance;

$25 after.