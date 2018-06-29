Strawberry Girls
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Performing Live:
STRAWBERRY GIRLS -- https://www.facebook.com/strawberrygirlsmusic
Plus guests, TBA!
Strawberry Girls are redefining the genre of instrumental rock music. Started as a progressive mathematical guitar project by former Dance Gavin Dance guitarist Zac Garren. The trio sticks to a strong DIY ethic, recording and producing their own records at drummer Ben Rosett's home studio, Spirit Vision. Their style leans on a dynamic, precise instrumental groove that is fun and technical while retaining vibrant melodies. Strawberry Girls' visceral energy on stage is communicated through tightly-rehearsed tunes and wildly energetic performances. The wild experimental sections and the band's bold, giddy style sweeps listeners off their feet and into the stratosphere.\"
rock.
doors @ 7pm;
show @ 7:30pm.
all ages.
$14 advance;
$18 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/06-28d.html
Watch and listen:
Strawberry Girls: Volcano Worship: http://youtu.be/gXzK4m0E1HU