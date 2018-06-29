Performing Live:

STRAWBERRY GIRLS -- https://www.facebook.com/strawberrygirlsmusic

Plus guests, TBA!

Strawberry Girls are redefining the genre of instrumental rock music. Started as a progressive mathematical guitar project by former Dance Gavin Dance guitarist Zac Garren. The trio sticks to a strong DIY ethic, recording and producing their own records at drummer Ben Rosett's home studio, Spirit Vision. Their style leans on a dynamic, precise instrumental groove that is fun and technical while retaining vibrant melodies. Strawberry Girls' visceral energy on stage is communicated through tightly-rehearsed tunes and wildly energetic performances. The wild experimental sections and the band's bold, giddy style sweeps listeners off their feet and into the stratosphere.\"

rock.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$14 advance;

$18 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/06-28d.html

Watch and listen:

Strawberry Girls: Volcano Worship: http://youtu.be/gXzK4m0E1HU