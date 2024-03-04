Street Fever: Record Release Party
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
STREET FEVER
ARTIFACTING
Plus guests, TBA!
With DJ:
Starr Noir
Street Fever is an anonymous producer and mixed media artist from Boise, ID. They blend themes from multiple genres to give you a seductive, hard hitting sound that will take you on an energetic journey and leave you in a cold sweat. Street fever is also an endurance artist with a focus on self-sacrifice, a martyr if you will. They deliver these experiences as a way for them to work though their own emotions and lived experiences in contemporary spaces in hopes to channel energy that can be healing for themself and others.
Artifacting is a solo noise / industrial artist from Boise, Idaho who have just released their debut EP, Boundary Attachment.
dark techno. midtempo bass.
doors @ 7pm;
show @ 7:30pm.
all ages.
$15 advance;
$20 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/04-02d.html
Watch and listen:
Street Fever: Fate: https://youtu.be/gh8nE8UYeaQ
