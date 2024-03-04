Street Fever: Record Release Party

Performing Live:

STREET FEVER

ARTIFACTING

Plus guests, TBA!

With DJ:

Starr Noir

Street Fever is an anonymous producer and mixed media artist from Boise, ID. They blend themes from multiple genres to give you a seductive, hard hitting sound that will take you on an energetic journey and leave you in a cold sweat. Street fever is also an endurance artist with a focus on self-sacrifice, a martyr if you will. They deliver these experiences as a way for them to work though their own emotions and lived experiences in contemporary spaces in hopes to channel energy that can be healing for themself and others.

Artifacting is a solo noise / industrial artist from Boise, Idaho who have just released their debut EP, Boundary Attachment.

dark techno. midtempo bass.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/04-02d.html

Watch and listen:

Street Fever: Fate: https://youtu.be/gh8nE8UYeaQ