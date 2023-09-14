Performing Live:

STREET FEVER -- https://www.instagram.com/streetfever/

Plus guests, TBA!

Street Fever is an anonymous producer and mixed media artist from Boise, ID. They blend themes from multiple genres to give you a seductive, hard hitting sound that will take you on an energetic journey and leave you in a cold sweat. Street fever is also an endurance artist with a focus on self-sacrifice, a martyr if you will. They deliver these experiences as a way for them to work though their own emotions and lived experiences in contemporary spaces in hopes to channel energy that can be healing for themself and others.

dark techno. midtempo bass.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

trew

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/09-13d.html

Watch and listen:

Street Fever: Faith (Feat. sstrawberry): https://youtu.be/L2pbfiBw6UQ