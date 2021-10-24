Studio 51

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

STUDIO 51

Featuring performances by:

Erika Klash (Dragula Season 2)

Crimson Kitty (NYC)

Tila Pia

Drago Nesa

Nitrix Oxide

Afrika America

No title

trew

With DJ:

Ghostwolf

From a galaxy far, far away... Drag queens, queer entertainers, and killer clowns from outer space have all touched down in San Francisco to bring you a night of looks, performances, and music!

Erika Klash is the gaymer / anime / harajuku drag monster extraordinaire who served something undeniably new on DRAGULA Season 2. Her passion for blending fandom with dragdom results in nerdy innovations that must be seen to be believed. Follow her for a steady stream of pixelated poise and pastel gore!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/10-23d.html

drag. pop. disco.

9pm - after hours.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 < 11pm;

$25 after.

Info

DNA Logo

credits

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That
Google Kalender - Studio 51 - 2021-10-24 06:00:00 Google Yahoo Kalender - Studio 51 - 2021-10-24 06:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Kalender - Studio 51 - 2021-10-24 06:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Studio 51 - 2021-10-24 06:00:00 ical