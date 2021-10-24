STUDIO 51

Featuring performances by:

Erika Klash (Dragula Season 2)

Crimson Kitty (NYC)

Tila Pia

Drago Nesa

Nitrix Oxide

Afrika America

trew

With DJ:

Ghostwolf

From a galaxy far, far away... Drag queens, queer entertainers, and killer clowns from outer space have all touched down in San Francisco to bring you a night of looks, performances, and music!

Erika Klash is the gaymer / anime / harajuku drag monster extraordinaire who served something undeniably new on DRAGULA Season 2. Her passion for blending fandom with dragdom results in nerdy innovations that must be seen to be believed. Follow her for a steady stream of pixelated poise and pastel gore!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/10-23d.html

drag. pop. disco.

9pm - after hours.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 < 11pm;

$25 after.