STUDIO 51

Performers TBA!

From a galaxy far, far away... Drag queens, queer entertainers, and killer clowns from outer space have all touched down in San Francisco to bring you a night of looks, performances, and music! ​

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/09-18d.html

drag. burlesque. pop. disco.

9pm - after hours.

trew

18+ with ID.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 day of show.