SUAVECITO SOULDIES: A SPECIAL HALLOWEEN EDITION

Main Room:

Tuff

Alston

Paul Costuros

La Garza

For one night only! Suavecito Souldies returns for a night of souldies with a spooky twist! Suavecito Souldies have been playing deep-cut Lowrider Oldies & Soul records throughout the Bay Area for over 10 years! Join Us for a special Halloween edition on Friday, November 1st! Costumes Encouraged!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/11-01.html

lowrider oldies. sweet soul. northern soul.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 door.