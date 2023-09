Spin And Destroy & Ungrateful present

SUB CULTURE

Above DNA:

Akeos

Outsiders Collective

Glddvk

Dripit

Forrest

John Gang

Experience the ultimate auditory assault as Ungrateful and Spin & Destroy team up for a night of relentless bass-driven mayhem. Brace yourself for a mind-bending journey through bone-rattling Dubstep and infectious Riddim, guaranteeing an adrenaline-fueled experience that will leave you craving more.

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/09-28d.html

dubstep. riddim. bass.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 door.