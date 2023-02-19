Vital & Olympus present

SUBDOCTA

Above DNA:

SubDocta

Black Carl

Plus guests, TBA!

Preston Charles, aka SubDocta, exploded onto the scene in 2017 with his wildly successful single \"2009 Was Tight\", catching support from a ton of heavy hitters in bass music. SubDocta is known for producing his own brand of dubstep and hybrid that he has dubbed \"West Coast Wobble\", paying tribute to his upbringing in Reno, Nevada.

Since 2017, SubDocta has been featured on a number of high profile tours for some of the biggest names in dubstep,including Ganja White Night, Excision, Riot Ten, Dirt Monkey, Boogie T and Opiuo to name a few. He has also headlined and sold out shows across the country, while performing at some of the top North America festivals, including Edc Las Vegas, Bass Canyon, Electric Forest, Ever After, Dancefestopia, Lost Lands, and Wakaan Fest amongst others.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/02-18d.html

dubstep. experimental bass.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15, $20 limited advance;

$25 after.