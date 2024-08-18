Sugar Hiccup: Cocteaufest

Performing Live:

SUGAR HICCUP

DJs TBA!

CocteauFest is an annual gathering of Cocteau Twins fans from all over the world. This yearly event gives Cocteau Twins fans a chance to gather, meet, talk, and dance since 2003. To celebrate the 21st year of CocteauFest, we have Sugar Hiccup, a live musical tribute to the Cocteau Twins and the early visual aesthetics of 4 AD and 23 Envelope from the Pacific Northwest.

dream pop. etheral wave. post-punk.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

trew

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/08-17d.html