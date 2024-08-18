Sugar Hiccup: Cocteaufest
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
SUGAR HICCUP
DJs TBA!
CocteauFest is an annual gathering of Cocteau Twins fans from all over the world. This yearly event gives Cocteau Twins fans a chance to gather, meet, talk, and dance since 2003. To celebrate the 21st year of CocteauFest, we have Sugar Hiccup, a live musical tribute to the Cocteau Twins and the early visual aesthetics of 4 AD and 23 Envelope from the Pacific Northwest.
dream pop. etheral wave. post-punk.
doors @ 8pm;
show @ 8:30pm.
all ages.
$15 advance;
$20 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/08-17d.html
