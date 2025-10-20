Suicide Commando

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Performing Live:

SUICIDE COMMANDO

FLESH INDUSTRY

OUR GRAVES

With DJs:

Forced Hand (San Jose)

Evil Clown (Fresno)

Suicide Commando: Coming all the way from Belgium, this front man of the Terror EBM genre, will take your soul away with heavy attacking beats that will leave you in shock of pure electronic music joy!

Flesh Industry from San Jose CA is back on stage sending electronic beats that will take you to a sensual world with a hard hitting Industrial music rhythms.

Our Graves from Oakland CA will hit the stage with the energy not to be reckon with.

industrial.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$25 advance;

$35 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/10-19d.html

