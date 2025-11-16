Performing Live:

SUICIDE QUEEN

VILE AUGURY

OUR GRAVES

With DJ:

Noivad

Suicide Queen is the ritual of turning pain into power. Every slamming drum, every pounding note, and every horrid shriek is part of a ceremony, a new revelation ushered in by deafening noise. It is loud, it is wicked, and it is not kind. In the twin shadows of heartbreak and death, in the absence of salvation, lie sound and sickening fury.

The Vile Augury brings you heavy electro industrial metal from the minds of Michael Vile and Brandon Hayes. Formed in 2011 in San Fransicso, it takes influences from early industrial, thrash, black metal and more.

Our Graves is an electro-industrial band hailing from Oakland, CA, founded in 2024 by producer and musician Ron Graves (Suicide Queen, Vesseles, Horrorborn). Fusing elements of dark electro, aggrotech, and Ebm, the project delivers hard-hitting yet accessible tracks. With the debut album System Overload, Our Graves rages against the darkness of human existence, unleashing pounding beats, soaring synths, and aggressive vocals that compel you to both dance and fight.

industrial. ebm. aggrotech. metal.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$19 advance;

$27 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/11-15d.html

Watch and listen:

Suicide Queen: May Christ Be Your Poison: https://youtu.be/63CZIhd3BTs

The Vile Augury: https://youtu.be/hhnigimO4CM