Summer Destruction Tour

Performing Live:

ALMOST DEAD

PHANTOM WITCH

WAR TROLL

CULTURAL WARFARE

DUNGEON CRAWL

All of the bands encourage you to get there early and stay late. Set times will not be posted and the lineup is not in order of appearance! Support Bay Area Metal! And yes, this is in the Main room!!

Almost Dead is a thrash infused metal wrecking crew! Formed in 2002 in Martinez, California, the band is known for their thrash/groove metal style Since signing a record deal with Innerstrength Records, Almost Dead has been getting mosh pits going all over the world!

Phantom Witch are destined to be the next great Bay Area thrash band. Pushing the speed, intensity, and chaos up to 11, Phantom Witch is the essence of Metal.

From far beyond the eastern hills.. through the icy moors of the frozen north and the scorching sands of the southern wastes.. the trolls have come. Feasting, drinking, and drinking and feasting... Crushing all in their path...The warcries have been sounded... the storm clouds gather... arm yourselves and prepare for battle... Prepare... for War Troll!!!

Cultural Warfare, hailing out of Oakland, California write music that stays true to classic Bay Area metal while creating a modern twist in the music to birth a melodic, yet aggressive sound all its own. Cultural Warfare creates a thrash inspired sound of their own while flying the flag of music that inspired them along the way.

Dungeon Crawl combines thrash, symphonic, and just a vial of power metal, into one EPIC D&D campaign! This is metal that comes with a sense of adventure and the will to wage battles with mythic creatures!

In celebration of such a glorious night of metal, the D20 Challenge drink special will be available at the show! Will you: Revel in the spoils of battle with a 20 and get the drink of your dreams from the Goddess of Luck? Or be cursed with a 1 and sup on the dreaded Betrayal?! Take your D20 and grasp your cocktail destiny. To glory!

metal. death metal. thrash metal.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$17 advance;

$24 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/06-05.html

Watch and listen:

Almost Dead: Warheads In The Sky: https://youtu.be/iLIBN66EMYI

Phantom Witch: In Delusion: https://youtu.be/esi0s_KGR9M

War Troll: New Troll 'Ere!: https://youtu.be/llA6ScnU_Jg

Cultural Warfare: Eyes of The Land: https://youtu.be/1oYMlLHMmXY