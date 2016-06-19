Sol-ful Summer Solstice Yoga Event

<p>Begin the longest day of the year with other Yogis at this outdoor class (rain or shine).</p>

<p>Join us at Beasley Park (3450 Woodsdale Road) on Sunday, June 19, 2016 at 9:30am for Lake Country’s Largest Outdoor Group Yoga Class!</p>

<p>Spend the whole day in the park and community hall at different workshops and classes. Pre-registration and payment required online.</p>

<p>Finish off the day at Creekside Theatre watching the movie: Awake: The Life of Yogananada at 4pm. (Tickets $10/person)</p>

<p><a href='http://bit.ly/Sol-ful'>View the digital magazine</a> and choose which classes you’d like to attend – register for each one individually and plan your Sol-ful day in advance!</p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-large wp-image-12722' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Sol-ful-poster-2016-679x1024.jpg' alt='Sol-ful-poster 2016' width='640' height='965' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Sol-ful-poster-2016-679x1024.jpg 679w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Sol-ful-poster-2016-199x300.jpg 199w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Sol-ful-poster-2016-768x1157.jpg 768w' sizes='(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px' /></p>

<p><img class='alignright size-medium wp-image-12726' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/AWAKE_Banner_Facebook_Events-300x138.jpg' alt='AWAKE_Banner_Facebook_Events' width='300' height='138' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/AWAKE_Banner_Facebook_Events-300x138.jpg 300w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/AWAKE_Banner_Facebook_Events-768x354.jpg 768w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/AWAKE_Banner_Facebook_Events.jpg 934w' sizes='(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px' />AWAKE: The Life of Yogananda is an unconventional biography about the Hindu Swami who brought yoga and meditation to the West in the 1920s. Paramahansa Yogananda authored the spiritual classic “Autobiography of a Yogi,” which has sold millions of copies worldwide and is a go-to book for seekers, philosophers and yoga enthusiasts today. (Apparently, it was the only book that Steve Jobs had on his iPad.) By personalizing his own quest for enlightenment and sharing his struggles along the path, Yogananda made ancient Vedic teachings accessible to a modern audience, attracting many followers and inspiring the millions who practice yoga today.</p>

<p>Filmed over three years with the participation of 30 countries around the world, the documentary examines the world of yoga, modern and ancient, east and west and explores why millions today have turned their attention inwards, bucking the limitations of the material world in pursuit of self-realization.</p>