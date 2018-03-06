Summer Yoga + Vegan Brunch

VEGAN SUNDAY YOGA BRUNCH

JUN 3RD

Sunday Yoga + Vegan Brunch with Angela Sealy & Livia Lopez at Yoga con Gracia (Espacio Alegre).

AGENDA:

11:30-13h - Inspiring Vinyasa Flow Class with Angela

13-14h - Vegan Brunch with Livia

ADDRESS:

Yoga con Gracia

C/ Alegre de D'alt, 55 3A

PRICE:

20€ Yoga+Brunch combo or 10€ for brunch/yoga only

T-Mes holders join yoga for free

-MENU-

EGGPLANT ROLLS | Vegan blue cheese

VEGGIE SKEWERS | Hummus & babaganush

HOMEMADE KIMCHI | Fermented col

BROWN RICE WOK | Edamame, sprouts, curcuma

COCONUT MATCHA CAKE | Made with beets

Iced Tea

-MENU (en español)-

ROLLITOS DE BERENJENA | queso azul vegetal

BROCHETAS DE VEGETALES | Hummus y babaganush

KIMCHI CASERO | Fermented col

WOK DE ARROZ INTEGRAL | Edamame, sprouts, curcuma

PASTEL DE REMOLACHA | Matcha y coco

Infusiones y aqua

RSVP required & space is limited. Email me at angela@lilayogamassage.com to RSVP.

Find out more about Livia and her food/yoga at:

https://www.facebook.com/livia.lopezpepe.1

Find out more about Angela and her yoga/massage at:

www.lilayogamassage.com

https://www.facebook.com/lilayogamassage

https://www.instagram.com/angelaladila/

https://www.facebook.com/events/460066271118140/