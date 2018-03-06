Summer Yoga + Vegan Brunch
VEGAN SUNDAY YOGA BRUNCH
JUN 3RD
Sunday Yoga + Vegan Brunch with Angela Sealy & Livia Lopez at Yoga con Gracia (Espacio Alegre).
AGENDA:
11:30-13h - Inspiring Vinyasa Flow Class with Angela
13-14h - Vegan Brunch with Livia
ADDRESS:
Yoga con Gracia
C/ Alegre de D'alt, 55 3A
PRICE:
20€ Yoga+Brunch combo or 10€ for brunch/yoga only
T-Mes holders join yoga for free
-MENU-
EGGPLANT ROLLS | Vegan blue cheese
VEGGIE SKEWERS | Hummus & babaganush
HOMEMADE KIMCHI | Fermented col
BROWN RICE WOK | Edamame, sprouts, curcuma
COCONUT MATCHA CAKE | Made with beets
Iced Tea
-MENU (en español)-
ROLLITOS DE BERENJENA | queso azul vegetal
BROCHETAS DE VEGETALES | Hummus y babaganush
KIMCHI CASERO | Fermented col
WOK DE ARROZ INTEGRAL | Edamame, sprouts, curcuma
PASTEL DE REMOLACHA | Matcha y coco
Infusiones y aqua
RSVP required & space is limited. Email me at angela@lilayogamassage.com to RSVP.
Find out more about Livia and her food/yoga at:
https://www.facebook.com/livia.lopezpepe.1
Find out more about Angela and her yoga/massage at:
www.lilayogamassage.com
https://www.facebook.com/lilayogamassage
https://www.instagram.com/angelaladila/
https://www.facebook.com/events/460066271118140/