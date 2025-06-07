Super Mario Bros '93: Movie Screening + Dance Party

Movie screening at 8pm; dance party after!

Performing live:

CRASHFASTER -- re-scoring the movie live!

With DJs:

Danny Delorean

...and more, TBA!

Hosted by:

Dr. Kingfish (Hubba Hubba Revue)

Luigi-themed costume costume contest at 11pm! Win cash and special prizes!

...plus, the Hubba Hubba Revue Go-Go Goombas!

Join us for the audacious 1993 cyberpunk masterpiece that Nintendo wishes we would all forget -- Super Mario Bros! The titular plumbers (Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo) set off on a multidimensional adventure to Dinohattan to save the planet from the lizard overlord King Koopa (Dennis Hopper). Also featuring Fisher Stevens (Hackers) and Mojo Nixon.

This unhinged fever-dream is presented with a re-imagined musical score performed LIVE by San Francisco chiptune legend, Crashfaster!

After the movie, stick around for a live \"old school\" set from Crashfaster, a Mario-themed burlesque performance presented by Hubba Hubba Revue, a costume contest with fabulous prizes, and a chiptune dance party with DJ Danny Delorean!

For the costume contest, anything inspired by the movie is on topic, but we want to see your best Luigi, if you know what we mean and we think you do.

TRUST THE FUNGUS!

Movie Tickets and Seating Information:

General Admission tickets do not include guaranteed seating.

Reserved Seating: for the movie is sold by the chair. When these sell out, there is ample standing room.

Front Row VIP: A table for five right up front, including admission for five and bottle service.

VIP Booths: These are against the wall, upstairs or downstairs and include admission for 6, 9 or 12, depending, plus bottle service. These booths do not have an unimpeded view of the movie screen!

chiptunes. video game music. electro-rock.

doors @ 7:30pm;

movie @ 8pm;

party @ 10:30pm.

18+ with ID.

Gen. Adm.: $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

Main Floor Seating: $20, $25 limited advance;

$30 after;

$35 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/07-05.html

Watch and listen:

Super Mario Bros Trailer: https://youtu.be/GuXwMHF9y1Y