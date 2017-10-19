Support group for relatives and friends of persons living with mental illness

<p><u>Confidential Family Support Group</u>: A FREE on-going support group for relatives and friends of persons living with any mental illness. </p>

<p><strong>Day</strong>: Group will meet October 18<sup>th</sup>, November 15<sup>th</sup> and December 20<sup>th</sup> (the 3<sup>rd</sup> Wednesday) and may continue into the new year on the 3<sup>rd</sup> Wednesday of each month</p>

<p><strong>Time</strong>: 7-8pm</p>

<p><strong>Location</strong>: District of Lake Country Municipal Hall, 10150 Bottom Wood Lake Road</p>

<p>Please call 250.307.2291 to register or email: <a href='mailto:hollyflinkman@yahoo.ca'>hollyflinkman@yahoo.ca</a></p>