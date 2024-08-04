Performing Live:

SURF TRASH -- https://www.surftrashband.com/

PARROTFISH -- https://www.facebook.com/parrotfishband

Plus guests, TBA!

Surf Trash started as teenagers in Australia who would create music when the surf wasn't any good. They spent their teenage years jamming and writing songs about the summer time and having a blast. Surf Trash's music is built from upbeat slamming drums, jangly surfy guitar riffs, a fat bass sound and catchy pop melodies. With the release of their second EP, Surf Trash's signature blend of gritty riffs and addictive high energy hooks has taken on more depth musically and lyrically.

Parrotfish- What happens when you take three Florida boys and one Texan and smack 'em dead center in the heart of music city? You get Parrotfish- the scummiest, most loveable band that ever existed. They cross genres, proudly defying labels and expectations. They believe the best music is made without rules and they hope that their music allowsothers to feel free and be themselves. Parrotfish are inspired by the philosophies of Dewy Finn: 1). One great rock show can change the world. 2). Stick it to the man!

indie-rock. alternative rock.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$16 advance;

$21 day of show.

Watch and listen:

Surf Trash: Wrong or Right: https://youtu.be/1b0rl_w2P98

Parrotfish: Stay: https://youtu.be/Gje0NkfECTQ