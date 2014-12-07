Surviving the Holidays: Healthy Eating & Weight Management

<p>Please join MLA Norm Letnick and health experts Dr. Roger Crittenden, Tristan Smith RD and the YMCA’s Samantha Blair discuss options to keep us healthier during the holidays.</p>

<p>Admission is free.</p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-full wp-image-10026' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Letnick-Health-Forum-on-Surviving-the-Holidays-Dec-6-2014.png' alt='Letnick Health Forum on Surviving the Holidays Dec 6 2014' width='560' height='581' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Letnick-Health-Forum-on-Surviving-the-Holidays-Dec-6-2014.png 560w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Letnick-Health-Forum-on-Surviving-the-Holidays-Dec-6-2014-289x300.png 289w' sizes='(max-width: 560px) 100vw, 560px' /></p>