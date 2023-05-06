Performing Live:

SVETLANAS -- https://www.thesvetlanas.com/

THE MODIFIERS -- https://www.reverbnation.com/themodifiers/

Plus guests, TBA!

Labelled as 'The World's Most Dangerous Band' and exiled from their native Russia, thrashpunk rock and rollers Svetlanas are back to causing chaos around the United States. Their latest album, Disco Sucks, was recorded, produced and mixed at a DIY studio facility built within Pinbowl Skatepark, close to Milan, Italy. The result is a blast pure energy, in your face pu k rock with middle fingers held high.

trew

The Modifiers are tube screaming indie rock out of Boston who kick it so old school, they still have a myspace page!

thrashcore. punk rock. indie.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$22 advance;

$28 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/06-04d.html

Watch and listen:

Svetlanas: Jump: https://youtu.be/CONmuHrCkGY

Svetlanas: Let's Get Drunk: https://youtu.be/8b_rTFSOOEU