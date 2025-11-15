Synked
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
SYNKED
Above DNA:
Neptune Project
Dazzle Room:
Oscuro Verde
Mike Martinez
Mir Omar
Duvala
Welcome Neptune Project for a very rare extended set after several years away from touring. Join us for a highly exclusive and unforgettable open to close journey.
In the Dazzle Room, a curated progressive lineup awaits with locals Oscuro Verde and Duvala bookending Brooklyn based sound weaver Mike Martinez and a rare, extended 3 hour set from New York's Mir Omar.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/11-14d.html
trance. progressive.
8:30pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$15 limited advance;
$25 after;
$35 door.
