SYNKED

Above DNA:

Neptune Project

Dazzle Room:

Oscuro Verde

Mike Martinez

Mir Omar

Duvala

Welcome Neptune Project for a very rare extended set after several years away from touring. Join us for a highly exclusive and unforgettable open to close journey.

In the Dazzle Room, a curated progressive lineup awaits with locals Oscuro Verde and Duvala bookending Brooklyn based sound weaver Mike Martinez and a rare, extended 3 hour set from New York's Mir Omar.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/11-14d.html

trance. progressive.

8:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$25 after;

$35 door.