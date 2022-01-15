Syzygyx + Rare DM + Violator

Performing Live:

SYZYGYX -- https://www.facebook.com/syzygyxmusic

RARE DM -- https://www.raredm.com/

VIOLATOR -- https://www.facebook.com/violatormusic

Visuals by:

Fetz A/V

S Y Z Y G Y X is the synth based project of east coast native Luna Blanc. Fueled by bleak, post-apocalyptic soundscapes, powered by retro punk biting synth lines and minor scale hooks. Over time, her music has evolved from mostly instrumental pieces with heavy distortion, to more recent work that weaves together catchy vocals and melodies.

Dance music, dark matter, direct message, dungeon master, distant memory-people have tried to decipher the meaning behind the name Rare DM, but really it's the singular Brooklyn-based singer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Erin Hoagg. Rare DM is Hoagg at her most vulnerable and visceral, as she mines dates, breakups and other adventures to make revealing, romantic darkwave dance-pop music. With a collection of vintage analog synths she's gathered over several years, Hoagg transforms the mundane into the magical, transposing real DMs she's sent and received into songs that reflect on the fractured nature of modern communication and online dating. Her songs are dark and deeply intimate, rendering in raw detail the search for that special connection we all crave, but rarely find.

synthpop. electro pop. indie dance. darkwave. post punk. ebm.

9pm - 1am.

18+ with ID.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/01-14d.html

Watch and listen:

Syzygyx: Cold Touch: http://youtu.be/d4lK-VkX7Jc

Rare DM: Rolex: http://youtu.be/51AwgDxM8U0

Syzygyx: In Pieces: http://youtu.be/y7HeCokH1-g

Syzygyx: Body Attack: http://youtu.be/BdwZL2C8Meo