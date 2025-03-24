DNA Lounge, Cyberdelia & Turbo Drive present

TRON '82: MOVIE SCREENING + DANCE PARTY

Movie screening at 8pm; dance party after!

Main Room:

Bit (YESYESYESYES)

trew

Starr Noir (*N0R)

Devon (/dev/on)

Hosted by:

Master Control Fish (Hubba Hubba Revue)

TRON-themed costume costume contest at 11pm! Win cash and special prizes!

...plus, the Hubba Hubba Revue Go-Go Programs!

Greetings, Programs!

Join us for a screning of the 1982 classic, TRON, and thrill to the hacker insurgents fighting corporate fascists on the Game Grid of the world's first cyberpunk movie! Thrill to the blacklight costumes that launched a thousand rave record sleeves. Bask in the literally dozens of polygons rendered in a movie that was famously excluded from Oscar consideration for visual effects because using computers was still considered \"cheating\".

Following the film, join us on the DNA Lounge Dance Grid. Costumes encouraged! Costume contest at 11pm: dress as your favorite character from the film, or as anything that took inspiration from it.

Movie Tickets and Seating Information:

General Admission tickets do not include guaranteed seating.

Reserved Seating: for the movie is sold by the chair. When these sell out, there is ample standing room.

Front Row VIP: A table for five right up front, including admission for five and bottle service.

VIP Booths: These are against the wall, upstairs or downstairs and include admission for 6, 9 or 12, depending, plus bottle service. These booths do not have an unimpeded view of the movie screen!

techno. industrial.

doors @ 7:30pm;

movie @ 8pm;

party @ 10:30pm.

18+ with ID.

Gen. Adm.: $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

Main Floor Seating: $20, $25 limited advance;

$30 after;

$35 day of show;

Balcony Seating: $20, $25 limited advance;

$30 after;

$35 day of show.