Tantra Class: English&Spanish

Tantra is a path of welcoming all that is, a path of transformation through awareness, a path of using our power-Full life force energy for personal and mutual growth. a path of allowing the universe to express itself through us, feeling the Oneness that we are.

But, isn’t it about sexuality? Yes, there's also sexuality in it, yet is much more than what we've been told Tantra is! It's about putting that energy to the service of our authentic expression in every thing we do.

This is an invitation to come together in circle, and through movement, sound, breath, presence, gentle conscious touch and sharings explore different ways of connecting with ourselves and with others.

Welcome to join us in a magical evening

Opening the exploration of ourselves in a beautiful and safe space that we create together, meeting from the heart, in full loving presence, respect, truth and openness.

This is a clothed event, there will be light level of touch involved if you're open to it (everyone is invited to take care of their own experience, expressing boundaries in relation to touch if it’s necessary, respecting each others truth at every moment.)

Contribution: 15eu

Place: Drishya Yoga

Calle Puigmarti 22 Entre.2da. 08012

Metro: Fontana

Time is the most valuable resource we have, please be on time so we can make the most out of the workshop :) Thank you!

ABOUT THE FACILITATOR

Juan Manuel Burgos Galarraga

Argentina. 33 rounds around the sun.

A Phoenix Rising, once and again, from hitting rock bottom to manifesting the life of his dreams day by day in service to his life purpose as a catalyst, change maker and inspirer. Coming from the background of Permaculture, Spirituality, Yoga & Tantra, passionate about communication, sacred sexuality, conscious relationships, men’s awakening, holding space for transformational experiences and the wonders of human connections and togetherness.