Tantra Class: English&Spanish
Tantra is a path of welcoming all that is, a path of transformation through awareness, a path of using our power-Full life force energy for personal and mutual growth. a path of allowing the universe to express itself through us, feeling the Oneness that we are.
But, isn’t it about sexuality? Yes, there's also sexuality in it, yet is much more than what we've been told Tantra is! It's about putting that energy to the service of our authentic expression in every thing we do.
This is an invitation to come together in circle, and through movement, sound, breath, presence, gentle conscious touch and sharings explore different ways of connecting with ourselves and with others.
Welcome to join us in a magical evening
Opening the exploration of ourselves in a beautiful and safe space that we create together, meeting from the heart, in full loving presence, respect, truth and openness.
This is a clothed event, there will be light level of touch involved if you're open to it (everyone is invited to take care of their own experience, expressing boundaries in relation to touch if it’s necessary, respecting each others truth at every moment.)
Contribution: 15eu
Place: Drishya Yoga
Calle Puigmarti 22 Entre.2da. 08012
Metro: Fontana
Time is the most valuable resource we have, please be on time so we can make the most out of the workshop :) Thank you!
ABOUT THE FACILITATOR
Juan Manuel Burgos Galarraga
Argentina. 33 rounds around the sun.
A Phoenix Rising, once and again, from hitting rock bottom to manifesting the life of his dreams day by day in service to his life purpose as a catalyst, change maker and inspirer. Coming from the background of Permaculture, Spirituality, Yoga & Tantra, passionate about communication, sacred sexuality, conscious relationships, men’s awakening, holding space for transformational experiences and the wonders of human connections and togetherness.
This journey took him to different parts of the world, taking leaps into the unknown in full trust and surrender, taking part in different trainings, workshops, and experiences where community, sexuality and spirituality meet (ISTA, Tantra festivals & retreats, Ecstatic/Contact dance communities, and more). Following a path of unfolding and sharing his gifts to the world in workshops, 1 on 1 sessions and online videos, supporting other in the process of doing the same and live life to the fullest, Knowing that what we experience can be helpful for others to leap into the next level of expansion and full expression of Being!
ESPAÑOL
El Tantra es un camino de abrazar todo lo que es, un camino de transformación mediante la consciencia, un camino de usar la poderosa energía de vida para nuestro crecimiento personal y compartido, un camino de permitir al universo expresarse a través nuestro, sintiendo la Unidad de la que somos parte.
Pero, ¿a caso no se trata de sexualidad? Si, también incluye la sexualidad, pero desde una perspectiva mucho más amplia de la que habitualmente atribuimos al Tantra! Se trata de poner nuestra energía sexual al servicio de la expresión autentica y poderosa de Ser en todo lo que hacemos.
Esta es una invitación para juntarnos en círculo, y mediante el movimiento, sonido, respiración, presencia, contacto consciente y compartir exploraremos diferentes formas de conectar con nosotros mismos y con los otros.
Bienvenidos a encontrarnos en una tarde mágica
Abriendo la exploración de si mismos en un bello espacio co-creado, encontrándonos desde el corazón, en presencia plena, respeto, verdad, autenticidad y apertura.
Este es un evento con ropa, donde habrá un nivel mínimo de contacto, según lo sientas en cada momento. Invitamos a todos a ser responsables de su experiencia, expresando sus límites respecto al tacto de ser necesario y respetando la verdad de cada uno en cada momento)
Contribución: 15eu
Lugar: Drishya Yoga
C/Puigmarti 22 Entre. 2da.
Metro : Fontana
El tiempo es el recurso mas valioso que tenemos, por favor llega a horario para poder aprovechar el taller al máximo. Gracias!
SOBRE EL FACILITADOR
Juan Manuel Burgos Galarraga
Un Ave Fenix, levantandose una y otra vez, de tocar fondo a manifstar la vida de sus sueños dia a dia en servicio a su proposito de vida como catalizador, agente de cambio e inspirador. Con un trasfondo en Permacultura, Espiritualidad, Yoga y Tantra, apasionado por la comunicación, sexualidad sagrada, relaciones conscientes, círculos de hombres, sostener espacios de experiencias transformadoras y las maravillas de las conexiones humanas
Este viaje lo llevo a diferentes partes del mundo, dando saltos hacia lo desconocido en plena confianza y entrega, participando en talleres, retiros y experiencias donde comunidad, sexualidad y espiritualidad se encuentran (ISTA, festivales de Tantra y retiros, practica de ecstatic y contact dance y mucho mas) Siguiendo un camino de despliegue personal y compartir sus dones con el mundo en talleres, sesiones personalizadas y contenidos online, apoyando a otros en el proceso de hacer lo mismo y vivir la vida a pleno, confiando en que lo que cada uno vive y experimenta puede ser de mucha ayuda para otros en busca de dar el salto hacia un nuevo nivel de expansión y plena expresión del Ser.
