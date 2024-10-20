Vital presents

TAPE B

Main Room:

Autopsy

Cloudii

Dazzle

DJ W4X

Forrest

Meeshroom

Ratchaelbeats

Rompton

Simpleboot

Weezy

Tape B, known for his nostalgic approach to bass music, blends classic OG dubstep with hiphop remixes, gaining attention for his genre-bending style. Supported by artists like Zeds Dead, Excision, Peekaboo, Liquid Stranger, of The Trees, and Wooli; and recognized by platforms like Deadbeats, Ukf, Subsidia, Wakaan, and Wubaholics, he's quickly becoming an artist to watch.

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/10-19.html

dubstep.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$29, $35, $39 limited advance;

$45 after.