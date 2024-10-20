Tape B
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Vital presents
TAPE B
Main Room:
Tape B
Autopsy
Cloudii
Dazzle
DJ W4X
Forrest
Meeshroom
Ratchaelbeats
Rompton
Simpleboot
Weezy
Tape B, known for his nostalgic approach to bass music, blends classic OG dubstep with hiphop remixes, gaining attention for his genre-bending style. Supported by artists like Zeds Dead, Excision, Peekaboo, Liquid Stranger, of The Trees, and Wooli; and recognized by platforms like Deadbeats, Ukf, Subsidia, Wakaan, and Wubaholics, he's quickly becoming an artist to watch.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/10-19.html
dubstep.
9pm - 2:30am.
21+ with ID.
$29, $35, $39 limited advance;
$45 after.
