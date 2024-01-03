Tape B
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Vital & Olympus present
TAPE B
Main Room:
Tape B
Blurrd Vzn
Gunpoint
Tape B is a bass music producer that has a wide range of styles but is known for his unique and nostalgic approach to how he does things. With plenty of original heavy hitters, Tape B has been drawing a lot of attention through his classic OG dubstep and hiphop remixes. Already showcasing a keen attention to detail and a fantastic array of genre-bending experimentations, this man has steadily climbed the proverbial ladder of \"artists you need to start paying attention to immediately.\" Catching the eye of forward-thinking platforms like Deadbeats, Subsidia, Wakaan, and Wubaholics, and being supported by artists such as Zeds Dead, Excision, G-Rex, Mize, Sully, Super Future, and countless others.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/02-29.html
dubstep.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$20 door.
Info
credits