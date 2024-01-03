Vital & Olympus present

TAPE B

Main Room:

Tape B

Blurrd Vzn

Gunpoint

Tape B is a bass music producer that has a wide range of styles but is known for his unique and nostalgic approach to how he does things. With plenty of original heavy hitters, Tape B has been drawing a lot of attention through his classic OG dubstep and hiphop remixes. Already showcasing a keen attention to detail and a fantastic array of genre-bending experimentations, this man has steadily climbed the proverbial ladder of \"artists you need to start paying attention to immediately.\" Catching the eye of forward-thinking platforms like Deadbeats, Subsidia, Wakaan, and Wubaholics, and being supported by artists such as Zeds Dead, Excision, G-Rex, Mize, Sully, Super Future, and countless others.

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/02-29.html

dubstep.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 door.