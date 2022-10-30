Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

TAROT: THE BAD BUNNY HALLOWEEN PARTY

Main Room:

Knowpa Slaps

Klan

Mr. Washington (Ya Mamma's Basement)

trew

Hosted by:

MC Kingfish (Hubba Hubba Revue)

Costume contest at midnight!

A massive Halloween dance party dedicated to the legend, Bad Bunny! Un Verano Sin Ti comes alive with a night showcasing Bad Bunny's full body of work from his Entire discography with bangers like \"Tití Me Preguntó\" \"Moscow Mule\" \"Tarot\" \"Me Porto Bonito\" \"Yonaguni\" \"Dakiti\" \"La Cancion\" \"Mia\" and more! Plus hear hits from his favorite Latin & Reggaeton peers J Balvin, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Becky G, Rosalia, Tini & more! Bring your outfit A-game for San Francisco's Best Halloween Costume Contest at Midnight with big cash prizes!

Experience:

• San Francisco's Best Halloween Costume Contest

• Bad Bunny music video projections

• Bad Bunny photo ups with professional photographers

• Bad Bunny inspired glittery decorations

• The Hip Hop Bangers Lounge with DJ Mr. Washington

• And more surprises!

Attire: Your best Halloween Costume or Bad Bunny looks are highly encouraged (Get Googling!)

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/10-29.html

reggaeton. latin dance.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$30 day of show.