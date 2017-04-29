Taste Lake Country – the Scenic Sip 2017

<p>Get your tickets early in April because this wine tasting & food bite pairing event usually sells out. Tickets can be purchased at any of the participating wineries: Gray Monk, Arrowleaf, Intrigue, Ex Nihio, Blind Tiger, 50th Parallel and Ancient Hill. </p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-full wp-image-14526' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2017-Taste-Lake-Country-the-Scenic-Sip.jpg' alt='' width='720' height='960' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2017-Taste-Lake-Country-the-Scenic-Sip.jpg 720w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2017-Taste-Lake-Country-the-Scenic-Sip-225x300.jpg 225w' sizes='(max-width: 720px) 100vw, 720px' /></p>