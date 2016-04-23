<p>Need Some TLC?</p>

<p>Indulge yourself and visit Lake Country’s six estate wineries for a multi-cultural food and wine experience. “Taste Lake Country” will be showcasing the award winning, diverse wines of this spectacular region. Enjoy tastings at all 6 wineries and be tempted by the cultural cuisine at each estate.</p>

<p><strong>Ancient Hill Winery, Arrowleaf Cellars, Ex Nihilo Winery, 50<sup>th</sup> Parallel Estate, Gray Monk Estate Winery, Intrigue Wines</strong></p>

<p><strong>SOLD OUT</strong> <em>(March 7 update)</em> Tickets are $30 plus tax and are available at participating wineries or call Gray Monk at 250-766-3168.</p>