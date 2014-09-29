<p>ALL PROPERTIES REDEEMED – TAX SALE CANCELLED</p> <p> </p> <p>In accordance with Part 11 of the Local Government Act, the properties described hereunder shall be offered for sale by Public Auction in the Council Chambers at the Municipal Hall, 10150 Bottom Wood Lake Road, Lake Country, BC, on Monday, September 29, 2014 at 10:00 am, unless the delinquent taxes with interest, are sooner paid.</p> <p>At the time of the bid, successful bidders are required to deposit cash and/or bank draft with the Collector, for an amount equal to the upset price of the property offered for sale. Should the property be sold for more than the upset price, any excess must be paid to the Collector no later than 12:00 noon on Monday, September 29, 2014, by cash and/or bank draft. Any person placing successful bids on behalf of a Company must be prepared to affix the Company’s Corporate Seal to documents.</p> <p>The purchase of a Tax Sale property is subject to tax under the Property Purchase Tax Act on the fair market value of the property.</p> <p>The sale may be adjourned to the same hour on the following day, and from day to day, until each parcel is disposed of.</p> <p>Properties listed for Tax Sale will be withdrawn from the Tax Sale upon payment of delinquent taxes, plus interest. This payment must be by CASH, CERTIFIED CHEQUE, BANK DRAFT, or INTERAC and must be received in Municipal Hall PRIOR to 10:00 a.m. <strong>Monday, September 29, 2014</strong>.</p> <p><strong>Process</strong></p> <p>The annual tax sale is held in the form of a public auction on the last Monday in September. It is a collection tool that enables municipalities to recover outstanding property taxes. Properties with three years of outstanding taxes are auctioned to the highest bidder.</p> <p>Property owners have a one-year time period following the sale, in which the property can be redeemed. During that period, the property may be redeemed, by paying the outstanding charges and interest.</p>

<p><strong>Tax Sale Information </strong></p> <p>The District is required by the Local Government Act to sell at Tax Sale all properties whose taxes have not been paid for 3 years. The Local Government Act gives the Collector authority to sell a property for the Upset Price which equals all outstanding taxes + penalties + interest + 5% tax sale costs + Land Title Office fees. All property sales are “as is” without warrant or guarantee by the District of Lake Country.</p> <p><strong> </strong></p> <p><strong>Advertising </strong></p> <p>The Local Government Act requires municipalities to advertise in a local paper not less than 3, or more than 10 days prior to the Tax Sale. The legal description and street address must be published. To avoid your property being listed in this ad in the newspaper, your delinquent taxes must be paid approximately 2 weeks prior to the Tax Sale date.</p> <p><strong>Tax Sale </strong></p> <p>A public auction will be held at 10:00 am, on the last Monday in September each year in Council Chambers, Municipal Hall. Bidding is accepted on all properties. Prospective bidders are advised that it is their responsibility to search the title of the property in advance to determine if there are any charges registered against the property. The minimum bid is the amount of the Upset Price. If no bidding takes place within 3 calls by the Collector (auctioneer), the District is declared the purchaser at the Upset Price.</p> <p><strong>Purchasing Property </strong></p> <p>Full payment (by cash or cheque) must be remitted immediately. If a purchaser leaves the premises without paying, they may lose the property. If payment is not remitted, the Collector again offers the property for sale.</p> <p><strong>Notifying Charge Holders </strong></p> <p>The Collector is required by law to search all property titles and within 90 days after Tax Sale notify all registered charge holders shown on each property.</p>