<p>In accordance with Part 16 of the <em>Local Government Act</em>, the properties described hereunder shall be offered for sale by Public Auction in the Council Chambers at the Municipal Hall, 10150 Bottom Wood Lake Road, Lake Country, BC, on Monday, September 26, 2016 at 10:00 am, unless the delinquent taxes with interest, are sooner paid.</p>

<p>At the time of the bid, successful bidders are required to deposit cash and/or bank draft with the Collector, for an amount equal to the upset price of the property offered for sale. Should the property be sold for more than the upset price, any excess must be paid to the Collector no later than 12:00 noon on Monday, September 26, 2016, by cash and/or bank draft. Any person placing successful bids on behalf of a Company must be prepared to affix the Company’s Corporate Seal to documents.</p>

<p>The purchase of a Tax Sale property is subject to tax under the <em>Property Purchase Tax Act</em> on the fair market value of the property.</p>

<p>The sale may be adjourned to the same hour on the following day, and from day to day, until each parcel is disposed of.</p>

<p>Properties listed for Tax Sale will be withdrawn from the Tax Sale upon payment of delinquent taxes, plus interest. This payment must be by CASH, CERTIFIED CHEQUE, BANK DRAFT, or INTERAC and must be received in City Hall PRIOR to 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 26, 2016.</p>

<table>

<tbody>

<tr style='height: 25.14px;'>

<td style='width: 90.63px; height: 25.14px;'>BCAA FOLIO</td>

<td style='width: 100.41px; height: 25.14px;'>CIVIC</td>

<td style='width: 158.75px; height: 25.14px;'>SHORT LEGAL</td>

<td style='width: 96.21px; height: 25.14px;'>UPSET PRICE</td>

</tr>

<tr style='height: 48px;'>

<td style='width: 90.63px; height: 48px;'>11606.129</td>

<td style='width: 100.41px; height: 48px;'>11151 Deldor Rd</td>

<td style='width: 158.75px; height: 48px;'>Lot: 20, Plan: KAP20368</td>

<td style='width: 96.21px; height: 48px;'>$8605.37</td>

</tr>

</tbody>

</table>

<p> </p>