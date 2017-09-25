<p>In accordance with Part 16 of the Local Government Act, the properties listed below will be offered for sale by Public Auction unless the delinquent taxes with interest, are paid prior to the start of the sale.</p>

<p>Where: District of Lake Country Municipal Hall, Council Chambers, 10150 Bottom Wood Lake Road, Lake Country, BC</p>

<p>When: Monday, September 25, 2017 at 10:00 am</p>

<p>At the time of the bid, successful bidders are required to deposit cash and/or bank draft with the Collector for the District for an amount equal to the upset price. Should the property be sold for more than the upset price, any excess must be paid to the Collector for the District no later than noon on Monday, September 25, 2017, by cash and/or bank draft. Bids on behalf of a Company must affix the Corporate Seal to documents.</p>

<p>The purchase of a Tax Sale property is subject to tax under the Property Purchase Tax Act on the fair market value of the property. The sale may be adjourned to the same hour on the following day, and from day to day, until each parcel is disposed of.</p>

<p>Properties listed for Tax Sale will be withdrawn from the Tax Sale upon payment of delinquent taxes, plus interest. This payment must be by CASH, CERTIFIED CHEQUE, BANK DRAFT, or INTERAC and must be received in Municipal Hall PRIOR to 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 25, 2017.</p>

<table>

<tbody>

<tr>

<td width='84'><strong>BCAA FOLIO</strong></td>

<td width='137'><strong>CIVIC</strong></td>

<td width='150'><strong>SHORT LEGAL</strong></td>

<td width='91'><strong>UPSET PRICE</strong></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td width='84'>11606129</td>

<td width='137'>11151 DELDOR RD</td>

<td width='150'>Lot: 20, Plan: KAP20368</td>

<td width='91'>9,021.87</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td width='84'>11607058</td>

<td width='137'>10950 VELDA RD</td>

<td width='150'>Lot: 30, Plan: KAP26692</td>

<td width='91'>7,906.24</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td width='84'> </td>

<td width='137'> </td>

<td width='150'> </td>

<td width='91'> </td>

</tr>

</tbody>

</table>